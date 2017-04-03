WTTS Bonnaroo Experience 2017

featured, The WTTS Blog

The 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is June 8th through 11th in Manchester, Tennessee, and this June’s lineup is one for the ages. U2. The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Lorde. Cage The Elephant and more.

Want the Bonnaroo Experience?

Visit Four Day Ray Brewing on Lantern Road, just North of 116th st. in Fishers. Grab a beer and a bite to eat, and enter to win a pair of four-day festival passes, plus prime camping and seating opportunities. The deadline to register is April 30th.

This year’s line up includes:

U2 • Red Hot Chili Peppers • Lorde • The xx • Cage The Elephant • The Head And The Heart • Big Gigantic • Glass Animals • Future Islands • Umphrey’s McGee • Portugal. The Man • Tegan & Sara • Milky Chance • Cold War kids • Kaleo • The Strumbellas • Michael Kiwanuka • Joseph • Greensky Bluegrass • Bad Suns • Coin • Kevin Morby • Hippo Campus • The Orwells • Mondo Cozmo • Turkuaz • Klangstof • The Lemon Twigs • White Reaper • and so many more.





Four Day Ray Brewing’s name recalls Indiana’s Nickel Plate District heritage, drawn from the nickname for a railroad employee who called off work one day a week. Four Day Ray Brewing dares to be great in industry and revelry alike, crafting only the best in their full-scale distribution brewery. Beers at Four Day Ray Brewing are never watered down and flavor is never sacrificed for fashion. Every dish from the scratch kitchen is held to the same high standard because a soft, easy life is not worth living. Neither is a life spent nose to the grindstone without a cold beer and great meal at the end of the day to enjoy the fruit of your labors.

