WTTS Album Side Saturday Wrap Up 2017

For Record Store Day WTTS brought back one of our favorite traditions, WTTS Album Side Saturday.

Here’s a complete list of the classic albums sides we played:

6AM

Steely Dan – Aja – Side 1 – 1977

A1 Black Cow

A2 Aja

A3 Deacon Blues

ZZ Top – Eliminator– Side 1 – 1983

A1 Gimme All Your Lovin

A2 Got Me Under Pressure

A3 Sharp Dressed Man

A4 I Need You Tonight

A5 I Got the Six

7AM

Rod Sterwart – Every Picture Tells A Story – Side 2 – 1971

B1 Maggie May

B2 Mandolin Wind

B3 (I Know) I’m Losing You 5:22

B4 Reason To Believe

Grateful Dead – In The Dark – Side 1 – 1987

A1 Touch Of Grey

A2 Hell in A Bucket

A3 When Push Comes To Shove

A4 West L.A. Fadeaway

8AM

Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle – Side 1 – 1976

A1 Space Intro

A2 Fly Like An Eagle

A3 Wild Mountain Honey

A4 Serenade

A5 Dance, Dance, Dance

A6 Mercury Blues

Genesis – Abacab – Side 1 – 1981

A1 Abacab

A2 No Reply At All

A3 Me And Sarah Jane

A4 Keep It Dark

9AM

The Beatles – Rubber Soul (UK Release) – Side 1 – 1965

A1 Drive My Car

A2 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

A3 You Won’t See Me

A4 Nowhere Man

A5 Think For Yourself

A6 The Word

A7 Michelle

Billy Joel – The Stranger – Side 1 – 1977

A1 Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

A2 The Stranger

A3 Just The Way You Are

A4 Scenes From An Italian Restaurant

10AM

Beach Boys – Pet Sounds – Side 1 – 1966

A1 Wouldn’t It Be Nice

A2 You Still Believe In Me

A3 That’s Not Me

A4 Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

A5 I’m Waiting For The Day

A6 Let’s Go Away For Awhile

A7 Sloop John B

Eric Clapton – Journeyman – Side 1 – 1989

A1 Pretending

A2 Anything For Your Love

A3 Bad Love

A4 Running On Faith

A5 Hard Times

A6 Hound Dog

11AM

Led Zeppelin – In Through The Out Door – Side 1 – 1979

A1 In The Evening

A2 Southbound Saurez

A3 Fool In The Rain

A4 Hot Dog

Huey Lewis and The News – Sports – Side 1 – 1983

A1 The Heart Of Rock & Roll

A2 Heart And Soul

A3 Bad Is Bad

A4 I Want A New Drug

Noon

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Side 1 – 1976

A1 Rockin’ Around (With You)

A2 Breakdown

A3 Hometown Blues

A4 The Wild One, Forever

A5 Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll

U2 – The Joshua Tree – Side 1 – 1987

A1 Where The Streets Have No Name

A2 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

A3 With Or Without You

A4 Bullet The Blue Sky

A5 Running To Stand Still

1PM

The Doors – The Doors – Side 1 – 1967

A1 Break On Through (To The Other Side)

A2 Soul Kitchen

A3 The Crystal Ship

A4 Twentieth Century Fox

A5 Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)

A6 Light My Fire

John Mellencamp– The Lonesome Jubilee – Side 1 – 1987

A1 Paper in Fire

A2 Down and Out in Paradise

A3 Check It Out

A4 The Real Life

A5 Cherry Bomb

2PM

Allman Brothers Band – Idlewild South – Side 1 – 1970

A1 Revival

A2 Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

A3 Midnight Rider

A4 In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

Paul McCartney and Wings – Band On The Run – Side 1 – 1973

A1 Band on the Run

A2 Jet

A3 Bluebird

A4 Mrs. Vandebilt

A5 Let Me Roll It

3PM

The Eagles – Hotel California – Side 1 – 1976

A1 Hotel California

A2 New Kid in Town

A3 Life in the Fast Lane

A4 Wasted Time

Pretenders – Learning To Crawl – Side 1 – 1983

A1. Middle of the Road

A2. Back on the Chain Gang

A3. Time The Avenger

A4. Watching the Clothes

A5. Show Me

4PM

Elton John – Madman Across The Water – Side 1 – 1971

A1 Tiny Dancer

A2 Levon

A3 Razor Face

A4 Madman Across The Water

Aerosmith – Toys In The Attic – Side 1 – 1975

A1 Toys in the Attic

A2 Uncle Salty

A3 Adam’s Apple

A4 Walk This Way

A5 Big Ten Inch Record

5PM

Police – Synchronicity – Side 2 – 1983

B1 Every Breath You Take

B2 King Of Pain

B3 Wrapped Around Your Finger

B4 Tea In The Sahara

Rolling Stones – Some Girls – Side 1 – 1978

A1 Miss You

A2 When the Whip Comes Down

A3 Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)

A4 Some Girls

A5 Lies

6PM

Prince and The Revolution – Purple Rain – Side 2 – 1984

B1 When Doves Cry

B2 I Would Die 4 U

B3 Baby I’m A Star

B4 Purple Rain

Pink Floyd – The Wall – Side 1 – 1979

A1 In The Flesh

A2 The Thin Ice

A3 Another Brick In The Wall (Part 1)

A4 The Happiest Days Of Our Lives

A5 Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)

A6 Mother

7PM

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live ’75-’85 – Side 1 – 1986

A1 Thunder Road (Roxy, 10/18/75)

A2 Adam Raised A Cain (Roxy, 7/7/78)

A3 Spirit In The Night (Roxy, 7/7/78)

A4 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) (Nassau Coliseum, 12/31/80)

Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble – Texas Flood – Side 1 – 1983

A1 Love Struck Baby

A2 Pride and Joy

A3 Texas Flood

A4 Tell Me

A5 Testify

Paul Mendenhall talks with Andy Skinner of Indy CD & Vinyl about Record Store Day.