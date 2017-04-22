WTTS Album Side Saturday Wrap Up 2017

For Record Store Day WTTS brought back one of our favorite traditions, WTTS Album Side Saturday.
Here’s a complete list of the classic albums sides we played:
6AM
Steely Dan – Aja – Side 1 – 1977
A1 Black Cow
A2 Aja
A3 Deacon Blues
ZZ Top – Eliminator– Side 1 – 1983
A1 Gimme All Your Lovin
A2 Got Me Under Pressure
A3 Sharp Dressed Man
A4 I Need You Tonight
A5 I Got the Six
7AM
Rod Sterwart – Every Picture Tells A Story – Side 2 – 1971
B1 Maggie May
B2 Mandolin Wind
B3 (I Know) I’m Losing You 5:22
B4 Reason To Believe
Grateful Dead – In The Dark – Side 1 – 1987
A1 Touch Of Grey
A2 Hell in A Bucket
A3 When Push Comes To Shove
A4 West L.A. Fadeaway
8AM
Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle – Side 1 – 1976
A1 Space Intro
A2 Fly Like An Eagle
A3 Wild Mountain Honey
A4 Serenade
A5 Dance, Dance, Dance
A6 Mercury Blues
Genesis – Abacab – Side 1 – 1981
A1 Abacab
A2 No Reply At All
A3 Me And Sarah Jane
A4 Keep It Dark
9AM
The Beatles – Rubber Soul (UK Release) – Side 1 – 1965
A1 Drive My Car
A2 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
A3 You Won’t See Me
A4 Nowhere Man
A5 Think For Yourself
A6 The Word
A7 Michelle
Billy Joel – The Stranger – Side 1 – 1977
A1 Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
A2 The Stranger
A3 Just The Way You Are
A4 Scenes From An Italian Restaurant
10AM
Beach Boys – Pet Sounds – Side 1 – 1966
A1 Wouldn’t It Be Nice
A2 You Still Believe In Me
A3 That’s Not Me
A4 Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
A5 I’m Waiting For The Day
A6 Let’s Go Away For Awhile
A7 Sloop John B
Eric Clapton – Journeyman – Side 1 – 1989
A1 Pretending
A2 Anything For Your Love
A3 Bad Love
A4 Running On Faith
A5 Hard Times
A6 Hound Dog
11AM
Led Zeppelin – In Through The Out Door – Side 1 – 1979
A1 In The Evening
A2 Southbound Saurez
A3 Fool In The Rain
A4 Hot Dog
Huey Lewis and The News – Sports – Side 1 – 1983
A1 The Heart Of Rock & Roll
A2 Heart And Soul
A3 Bad Is Bad
A4 I Want A New Drug
Noon
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Side 1 – 1976
A1 Rockin’ Around (With You)
A2 Breakdown
A3 Hometown Blues
A4 The Wild One, Forever
A5 Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll
U2 – The Joshua Tree – Side 1 – 1987
A1 Where The Streets Have No Name
A2 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
A3 With Or Without You
A4 Bullet The Blue Sky
A5 Running To Stand Still
1PM
The Doors – The Doors – Side 1 – 1967
A1 Break On Through (To The Other Side)
A2 Soul Kitchen
A3 The Crystal Ship
A4 Twentieth Century Fox
A5 Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)
A6 Light My Fire
John Mellencamp– The Lonesome Jubilee – Side 1 – 1987
A1 Paper in Fire
A2 Down and Out in Paradise
A3 Check It Out
A4 The Real Life
A5 Cherry Bomb
2PM
Allman Brothers Band – Idlewild South – Side 1 – 1970
A1 Revival
A2 Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’
A3 Midnight Rider
A4 In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed
Paul McCartney and Wings – Band On The Run – Side 1 – 1973
A1 Band on the Run
A2 Jet
A3 Bluebird
A4 Mrs. Vandebilt
A5 Let Me Roll It
3PM
The Eagles – Hotel California – Side 1 – 1976
A1 Hotel California
A2 New Kid in Town
A3 Life in the Fast Lane
A4 Wasted Time
Pretenders – Learning To Crawl – Side 1 – 1983
A1. Middle of the Road
A2. Back on the Chain Gang
A3. Time The Avenger
A4. Watching the Clothes
A5. Show Me
4PM
Elton John – Madman Across The Water – Side 1 – 1971
A1 Tiny Dancer
A2 Levon
A3 Razor Face
A4 Madman Across The Water
Aerosmith – Toys In The Attic – Side 1 – 1975
A1 Toys in the Attic
A2 Uncle Salty
A3 Adam’s Apple
A4 Walk This Way
A5 Big Ten Inch Record
5PM
Police – Synchronicity – Side 2 – 1983
B1 Every Breath You Take
B2 King Of Pain
B3 Wrapped Around Your Finger
B4 Tea In The Sahara
Rolling Stones – Some Girls – Side 1 – 1978
A1 Miss You
A2 When the Whip Comes Down
A3 Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)
A4 Some Girls
A5 Lies
6PM
Prince and The Revolution – Purple Rain – Side 2 – 1984
B1 When Doves Cry
B2 I Would Die 4 U
B3 Baby I’m A Star
B4 Purple Rain
Pink Floyd – The Wall – Side 1 – 1979
A1 In The Flesh
A2 The Thin Ice
A3 Another Brick In The Wall (Part 1)
A4 The Happiest Days Of Our Lives
A5 Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)
A6 Mother
7PM
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live ’75-’85 – Side 1 – 1986
A1 Thunder Road (Roxy, 10/18/75)
A2 Adam Raised A Cain (Roxy, 7/7/78)
A3 Spirit In The Night (Roxy, 7/7/78)
A4 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) (Nassau Coliseum, 12/31/80)
Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble – Texas Flood – Side 1 – 1983
A1 Love Struck Baby
A2 Pride and Joy
A3 Texas Flood
A4 Tell Me
A5 Testify
Click here for a complete list of Record Store Day releases.
Paul Mendenhall talks with Andy Skinner of Indy CD & Vinyl about Record Store Day.