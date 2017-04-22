LISTEN LIVE
WTTS Album Side Saturday Wrap Up 2017

0 Comments 22 April 2017

For Record Store Day WTTS brought back one of our favorite traditions, WTTS Album Side Saturday.

Here’s a complete list of the classic albums sides we played:

6AM

Steely Dan – Aja – Side 1 – 1977
A1           Black Cow
A2           Aja
A3           Deacon Blues

ZZ Top – Eliminator– Side 1 – 1983
A1           Gimme All Your Lovin
A2           Got Me Under Pressure
A3           Sharp Dressed Man
A4           I Need You Tonight
A5           I Got the Six

7AM

Rod Sterwart – Every Picture Tells A Story – Side 2 – 1971
B1           Maggie May
B2           Mandolin Wind
B3           (I Know) I’m Losing You 5:22
B4           Reason To Believe

Grateful Dead – In The Dark – Side 1 – 1987
A1           Touch Of Grey
A2           Hell in A Bucket
A3           When Push Comes To Shove
A4           West L.A. Fadeaway

8AM

Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle – Side 1 – 1976
A1           Space Intro
A2           Fly Like An Eagle
A3           Wild Mountain Honey
A4           Serenade
A5           Dance, Dance, Dance
A6           Mercury Blues

Genesis – Abacab – Side 1 – 1981
A1           Abacab
A2           No Reply At All
A3           Me And Sarah Jane
A4           Keep It Dark

9AM

The Beatles – Rubber Soul (UK Release) – Side 1 – 1965
A1           Drive My Car
A2           Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
A3           You Won’t See Me
A4           Nowhere Man
A5           Think For Yourself
A6           The Word
A7           Michelle

Billy Joel – The Stranger – Side 1 – 1977
A1           Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
A2           The Stranger
A3           Just The Way You Are
A4           Scenes From An Italian Restaurant

10AM

Beach Boys – Pet Sounds – Side 1 – 1966
A1           Wouldn’t It Be Nice
A2           You Still Believe In Me
A3           That’s Not Me
A4           Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
A5           I’m Waiting For The Day
A6           Let’s Go Away For Awhile
A7           Sloop John B

Eric Clapton – Journeyman – Side 1 – 1989
A1           Pretending
A2           Anything For Your Love
A3           Bad Love
A4           Running On Faith
A5           Hard Times
A6           Hound Dog

11AM

Led Zeppelin – In Through The Out Door – Side 1 – 1979
A1           In The Evening
A2           Southbound Saurez
A3           Fool In The Rain
A4           Hot Dog

Huey Lewis and The News – Sports – Side 1 – 1983
A1           The Heart Of Rock & Roll
A2           Heart And Soul
A3           Bad Is Bad
A4           I Want A New Drug

Noon

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Side 1 – 1976
A1           Rockin’ Around (With You)
A2           Breakdown
A3           Hometown Blues
A4           The Wild One, Forever
A5           Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll

U2 – The Joshua Tree – Side 1 – 1987
A1           Where The Streets Have No Name
A2           I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
A3           With Or Without You
A4           Bullet The Blue Sky
A5           Running To Stand Still

1PM

The Doors – The Doors – Side 1 – 1967
A1           Break On Through (To The Other Side)
A2           Soul Kitchen
A3           The Crystal Ship
A4           Twentieth Century Fox
A5           Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)
A6           Light My Fire

John Mellencamp– The Lonesome Jubilee – Side 1 – 1987
A1           Paper in Fire
A2           Down and Out in Paradise
A3           Check It Out
A4           The Real Life
A5           Cherry Bomb

2PM

Allman Brothers Band – Idlewild South – Side 1 – 1970
A1           Revival
A2           Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’
A3           Midnight Rider
A4           In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

Paul McCartney and Wings – Band On The Run – Side 1 – 1973
A1           Band on the Run
A2           Jet
A3           Bluebird
A4           Mrs. Vandebilt
A5           Let Me Roll It

3PM

The Eagles – Hotel California – Side 1 – 1976
A1           Hotel California
A2           New Kid in Town
A3           Life in the Fast Lane
A4           Wasted Time

Pretenders – Learning To Crawl – Side 1 – 1983
A1.        Middle of the Road
A2.        Back on the Chain Gang
A3.        Time The Avenger
A4.        Watching the Clothes
A5.        Show Me

4PM

Elton John – Madman Across The Water – Side 1 – 1971
A1           Tiny Dancer
A2           Levon
A3           Razor Face
A4           Madman Across The Water

Aerosmith – Toys In The Attic – Side 1 – 1975
A1           Toys in the Attic
A2           Uncle Salty
A3           Adam’s Apple
A4           Walk This Way
A5           Big Ten Inch Record

5PM

Police – Synchronicity – Side 2 – 1983
B1           Every Breath You Take
B2           King Of Pain
B3           Wrapped Around Your Finger
B4           Tea In The Sahara

Rolling Stones – Some Girls – Side 1 – 1978
A1           Miss You
A2           When the Whip Comes Down
A3           Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)
A4           Some Girls
A5           Lies

6PM

Prince and The Revolution – Purple Rain – Side 2 – 1984
B1           When Doves Cry
B2           I Would Die 4 U
B3           Baby I’m A Star
B4           Purple Rain

Pink Floyd – The Wall – Side 1 – 1979
A1           In The Flesh
A2           The Thin Ice
A3           Another Brick In The Wall (Part 1)
A4           The Happiest Days Of Our Lives
A5           Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)
A6           Mother

7PM

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live ’75-’85 – Side 1 – 1986
A1           Thunder Road (Roxy, 10/18/75)
A2           Adam Raised A Cain (Roxy, 7/7/78)
A3           Spirit In The Night (Roxy, 7/7/78)
A4           4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) (Nassau Coliseum, 12/31/80)

Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble – Texas Flood – Side 1 – 1983
A1           Love Struck Baby
A2           Pride and Joy
A3           Texas Flood
A4           Tell Me
A5           Testify

Click here for a complete list of Record Store Day releases.

 

IndyCDandVinyl

Paul Mendenhall talks with Andy Skinner of Indy CD & Vinyl about Record Store Day.

