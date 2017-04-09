You are here: Home » featured » WTTS Album Side Saturday, 2017

featured, The WTTS Blog

There are few things in this world that bring people together like listening to music. Dropping the needle on a fresh piece of vinyl comes with an unbridled excitement, mystery and pure enjoyment that is impossible to recreate. In honor of Record Store Day, we’re bringing back WTTS Album Side Saturday. Join us April 22 as we spin classic album sides all day long. Every hour, win exclusive vinyl releases and qualify for the grand prize, a trip to Jazz Fest in New Orleans to see Kings of Leon and we’ll throw in their entire catalogue on vinyl, courtesy of RCA Records*. WTTS Album Side Saturday gets underway April 22 at 6am, brought to you by Indy CD & Vinyl and Hop Cat Broadripple.

Notable Record Store Day Releases:

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever 7”

Blitzen Trapper – Unreleased Recordings Series LP

David Bowie – Bow Promo LP (Box)

David Bowie – Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles) 3 Disc LP

The Cars – Live at the Agora (1978) 2 Disc LP

Johnny Cash – Children’s Album LP

Cheap Trick – The Epic Archive Vol. 1 2 Disc LP

The Cure – Greatest Hits 2 Disc LP”

The Cure – Greatest Hits (Acoustic) 2 Disc LP”

The Doors – Live at the Matrix (1967) LP

Drive By Truckers – Electric Lady Sessions 12″

Emerson Lake & Palmer – Brain salad Surgery 7″

Fleetwood Mac – Alternate Mirage LP

Ben Folds w/ West Australian Symphony Orchestra – Live in Perth 2 Disc LP

Grateful Dead – P.N.E Auditorium (1966) 2 Disc LP



Buddy Guy – Sick With Love 10″

Mayer Hawthorne – Party Of One LP

Jimi Hendrix – (Live at George’s Club) 2 Disc LP

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Welcome to 1979 12″EP

Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing 12″EP

Sharon Jones w/ the E.L Fields Gospel Wonders – Heaven Bound 7″

The Kinks – All Day And All Of The Night 7″

The Kinks – Got Love If You Want It 7″

Pokey LaFarge – Riot In The Streets 10″

The Lumineers – Song Seeds 10″

Marcy Playground – Marcy Playground LP

Stevie Nicks – Rarities 10″

Old 97’s – Terlingua / Off My Mynd 12″

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes – Live At Jones Beach 10″

Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive 12″

Prince -Little Red Corvette / 1999 7″ picture

Ra Ra Riot – Ra Ra Riot 12″EP

Ramones – ’76-’79 Singles Box 7″ Box



Red Hot Chili Peppers – Go Robot 12″ picture

Lou Reed – Perfect Night: Live in London 2 Disc LP

Santana -Live at Woodstock LP

Sara and Tegan – Under Feet Like Ours LP

The Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK 7″ Box



Spoon – Hot Thoughts 12″

Sting – Live At The Bataclan 12″ EP



Sublime w/ Rome – Unreleased Demos (2017) 12″



Talking Heads/Wildling – This Must Be The Place Side By Side 7″



Tegan and Sara – Back In Your Head Side By Side 7″

U2 – Red Hill Mining Town 12″ picture

The War On Drugs – Thinking Of A Place 12″

Neil Young – Decade 3 Disc LP



Find a complete listing of this year’s releases at the Official Record Store Day Website.

*Album Side Saturday contest rules can be found here.