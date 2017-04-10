Free Download Of The Week: Hanni El Khatib

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Hanni El Khatib’s first idea for his Savage Times project was to do something he’d never done before. Instead, he ended up doing … well, everything he’d never done before. “It was meant to be an experiment in how I could write and record and release something as quickly as possible. I didn’t wanna make an album—I wanted to put songs out every week. It’s personal for me. Download “Paralyzed” off Savage Times and learn more about Hanni El Khatib at his Official Website, “Like” him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

