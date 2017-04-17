Free Download Of The Week: Cherry Glazerr

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Society would deem that a prodigious girl can’t be in a progressive rock band while also being in complete control of its creative vision, business plan and social messaging. Society is wrong. Clem, a 19 year old teen Queen with a headstrong resolve like her hero Patti Smith and a cartoon laugh like Muttley the dog, dreamed up Cherry Glazerr in her LA bedroom alone and is perhaps more capable of figuring a music career out than anyone who attempts this treacherous life path. On Apocalipstick the band worked with “rock’n’roll wizard” Joe Chicarelli [White Stripes, The Shins, The Strokes] and Carlos de la Garza [Bleached, M83, Tegan and Sara]. Download “Nuclear Bomb” off Apocalipstick and learn more about Cherry Glazerr at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

