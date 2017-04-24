Free Download Of The Week: BNQT

The WTTS Blog

The concept of BNQT (pronounced “Banquet”) came to Eric Pulido of the band Midlake while touring for their 2013 release, ‘Antiphon.’ Gathering a number of contrasting yet complementary artists he’d befriended or shared the stage with, Pulido set out to establish a new creative environment untethered from other work – “Like a poor man’s version of the Traveling Wilburys!” he says. Other band members include Midlake’s McKenzie Smith, Joey McClellan and Jesse Chandler, plus, Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Fran Healy of Travis, and Jason Lytle of Grandaddy. Download “Restart” off Volume 1 and learn more about BNQT at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

