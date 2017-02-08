Win A Coachella VIP Experience

featured, The WTTS Blog

92-3 WTTS and Heineken want to send you west, VIP style. See Radiohead, Bon Iver, The Head and The Heart, Lorde, Father John Misty and dozens more, at Coachella, April 14th-16th in the deserts of Indio, California.

WTTS and Heineken will hook you up with VIP passes and transportation, airfare vouchers for two, and three night accommodations. It’s a prize package worth more than $5,500!

Here’s how to win: Listen to 92-3 WTTS February 20-26 for the Heineken Coachella Keywords. We’ll announce a special keyword 10 minutes after every hour, from 9:10am to 5:10pm. Then go to the VIP Room and enter the keyword for a chance to win. The more keywords you enter, the better your odds, so listen often. Experience Coachella VIP style, from Heineken and Indy’s station for unforgettable music experiences, 92-3 WTTS.

This year’s line up includes:

Radiohead • The Head and the Heart • Kaleo • Lorde • Bastille • Father John Misty • Bon Iver • The xx • Empire of the Sun • Glass Animals • Phantogram • Capital Cities • Big Gigantic • Jagwar Ma • King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizard • Two Door Cinema Club • Local Natives • Warpaint • Car Seat Headrest • Declan McKenna • New Order • Future Islands • Grouplove • Real Estate • and so many more.

