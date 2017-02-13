Free Download Of The Week: Son Volt

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Townes Van Zandt once said, “There are only two kinds of songs. There’s the blues, and there’s zip-a-dee-doo-dah.” Son Volt took that quote to heart and titled their 9th album Notes Of Blue. Lead singer Jay Farrar says, “For years I’ve been drawn to the passion, common struggle and possibility for redemption that’s always been a part of the blues. Everyone has to pay the rent and get along with their significant others, so many of the themes are universal. For me, the blues fills that void that’s there for religion, really. That’s the place I turn to be lifted up.” Download “Back Against The Wall” off Notes Of Blue and learn more about Son Volt at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

