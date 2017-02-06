Free Download Of The Week: Delbert McClinton

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Three-time Grammy award winner Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men released their new album Prick Of The Litter last month. Containing 12 new songs, the album reflect a jazzier side of McClinton while discussing romance, how to be a better man and featuring his signature sense of humor. With the support of Self- Made Men, Prick Of The Litter is some of McClinton’s best work. Download “Don’t Do It” off Prick Of The Litter and learn more about Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

