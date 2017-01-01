Nothing evokes passion and emotion like music, especially music that has been a part of the soundtrack of our lives. These songs that we love from our favorite artists are like snapshots in our family photo album. Each one provides clues to our history, our tragedies, our triumphs and our loves. Music bonds us as a community. And when one of the contributors to our life’s soundtrack dies, we lose a piece of ourselves, a friend who has been “through it all” with us. The heartbreak is shared and the feeling of our own mortality is real. This past year as we have experienced the loss of many in our musical family, I feel strengthened by our shared grief and expression of gratitude. I ask to find comfort together in the music they created for us and remember those times in our lives punctuated in song.
Here’s to a brand new year, brand new music and brand new memories.
Laura Duncan
|Florence Henderson singing the National Anthem courtesy of I.M.S.
WTTS Remembers
Produced by:
Jim Ritter
Jake Kuebler
McKenzie McCarthy
Source content provided by:
Leonard, an Adrienne Clarkson Documentary
The I.M.S. Radio Network
Laura, I loved your message. It was the perfect expression of what music is in our lives and a very beautiful way of putting 2016’s losses to music in perspective.
Thank you!!
There was a quote from Sharon jones that I thought I would not forget, but have. Any chance of reposting? Thank you