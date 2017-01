You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » WTTS OverEasy: January 22, 2016

The WTTS Blog

Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week Brad will play new music from Son Volt, Florence + The Machine and Indianapolis duo Keller and Cole.

OverEasy is presented by The Warehouse.

The Warehouse Live Music Listening Room in Carmel,

where the music is what matters. Liveforthemusic.com

Watch

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”