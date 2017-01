featured, The WTTS Blog

WTTS is ringing in 2017 by playing exactly 2,017 songs… in alphabetical order! WTTS A To Z is back. Our annual musical tradition starts on Monday, January 9th. The very first song will play at 7am. Hear 2,017 songs hand-picked by the WTTS staff, all in alphabetical order! WTTS A To Z is presented by Dreyer & Reinbold.