From TTS favorites like Adele, The Head and the Heart and The Lumineers to new artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Record Company and The Struts, 2016 was a memorable year in music. Enjoy the Top 50 WTTS Songs of 2016.
50. Borns – “American Money”
49. Switchfoot – “Float”
48. Hozier – “Better Love”
47. Jr. Jr. – “Gone”
46. Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out”
45. Beck – “Wow”
44. Foals – “Mountain At My Gate”
43. Amos Lee – “Running Out Of Time”
42. Hozier – “Jackie & Wilson”
41. Adele – “Water Under The Bridge”