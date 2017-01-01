LISTEN LIVE
VIP ROOM

MENU

LISTEN LIVE

featured, The WTTS Blog

Top 50 WTTS Songs Of 2016

0 Comments 01 January 2017

From TTS favorites like Adele, The Head and the Heart and The Lumineers to new artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Record Company and The Struts, 2016 was a memorable year in music. Enjoy the Top 50 WTTS Songs of 2016.

50. Borns – “American Money”

49. Switchfoot – “Float”

48. Hozier – “Better Love”

47. Jr. Jr. – “Gone”

46. Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out”

45. Beck – “Wow”

44. Foals – “Mountain At My Gate”

43. Amos Lee – “Running Out Of Time”

42. Hozier – “Jackie & Wilson”

41. Adele – “Water Under The Bridge”

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | Next –>

«
»

Share your view

Post a comment

WTTS
DOTW-home