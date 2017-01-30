Free Download Of The Week: Zella Day

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Singer-songwriter Zella Day is back with a new single “Man On The Moon.” A dreamy slice of psychedelic pop, “Man On The Moon” is Zella Day at her songwriting best melding melodic vocals with textured instrumentals finding a chilled-out, folksy sweet spot undeniably reminiscent of her Arizona roots. She is currently in the studio working on a sophomore album, due out 2017. Download “Man On The Moon” and learn more about Zella Day at her Official Website, “Like” her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter.

Download

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.