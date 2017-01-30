LISTEN LIVE
Free Download Of The Week: Zella Day

0 Comments 30 January 2017

Singer-songwriter Zella Day is back with a new single “Man On The Moon.” A dreamy slice of psychedelic pop, “Man On The Moon” is Zella Day at her songwriting best melding melodic vocals with textured instrumentals finding a chilled-out, folksy sweet spot undeniably reminiscent of her Arizona roots. She is currently in the studio working on a sophomore album, due out 2017. Download “Man On The Moon” and learn more about Zella Day at her Official Website, “Like” her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter.

