Free Download Of The Week: Ty Segall

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Ty Segall will release his second self-titled album Friday. “‘Orange Color Queen’ is a love song for my girlfriend, Denée,” Segall says. “I’ve written her many, but I think this is my favorite. I travel around the world for a living and have developed a slight fear of flying. She’s one of the things that makes it better for me to travel. Especially when she is with me. She has orange hair, and is my orange color queen. I rarely write songs like this, because it is so easy to sound disingenuous, but I think this one is pretty good.” Download “Orange Color Queen” off Ty Segall and learn more about Ty Segall at his Official Website, “Like” him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

Download

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.