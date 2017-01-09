Free Download Of The Week: Strand Of Oaks

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Hard Love, Tim Showalter’s latest release as Strand of Oaks, is a record that explores the balancing act between overindulgence and accountability. Recounting Showalter’s decadent tour experiences, his struggling marriage, and the near death of his younger brother, the album emanates an unabashed, raw, and manic energy that embodies both the songs and the songwriter behind them. “For me,” Showalter says “there are always two forces at work: the side that’s constantly on the hunt for the perfect song, and the side that’s naked in the desert screaming at the moon. It’s about finding a place where neither side is compromised, only elevated.” Download “Radio Kids” off Hard Love and learn more about Strand Of Oaks at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

Download

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.