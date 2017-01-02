Free Download Of The Week: Matt Pond PA

Free Downloads

Singer-songwriter Matt Pond is the driving force behind the band Matt Pond PA. This past November, the band released their eleventh album Winter Lives. The record is a bold celebration of what blooms in the coldest, stillest time of the year. By now, fans of the band are not unfamiliar with the enduring love affair Pond’s lyrics and arrangements have with his shift-shaping environment: an embodiment of the season, the beauty in a prosaic exchange, the weight of expectation and hope, a moment that says a kiss is not a promise. But it can be something close to the truth. Download “Whoa” off Winter Lives and learn more about Matt Pond PA at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

