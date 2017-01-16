Free Download Of The Week: Foxygen

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

California duo Foxygen is set to release their fourth studio album, Hang Friday. Although Jonathan Rado and Sam France have released three other albums under the Foxygen moniker, Hang is bands first proper release. Recorded at Electro Vox Studios in Los Angeles, the album was recorded & mixed entirely on 2″ tape using no computers. In addition, the duo used a 40+ piece symphony orchestra on every track. Download “Follow The Leader” off Hang and learn more about Foxygen at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

