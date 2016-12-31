featured, The WTTS Blog

Nothing evokes passion and emotion like music, especially music that has been a part of the soundtrack of our lives. These songs that we love from our favorite artists are like snapshots in our family photo album. Each one provides clues to our history, our tragedies, our triumphs and our loves. Music bonds us as a community. And when one of the contributors to our life’s soundtrack dies, we lose a piece of ourselves, a friend who has been “through it all” with us. The heartbreak is shared and the feeling of our own mortality is real. This past year as we have experienced the loss of many in our musical family, I feel strengthened by our shared grief and expression of gratitude. I ask to find comfort together in the music they created for us and remember those times in our lives punctuated in song.

Here’s to a brand new year, brand new music and brand new memories.

Laura Duncan

Florence Henderson singing the National Anthem courtesy of I.M.S.

WTTS Remembers

Produced by:

Jim Ritter

Jake Kuebler

McKenzie McCarthy

Source content provided by:

Inside Entertainment

Soundbreaking from PBS

Roxy Bar TV

Radio Béton

The Wrecking Crew Channel

Daptone Records

Leonard, an Adrienne Clarkson Documentary

Fox News Radio

The Oprah Winfrey Show

The I.M.S. Radio Network