WTTS OverEasy: December 25, 2016

0 Comments 24 December 2016

The Lumineers

Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week hear nothing but laid-back holiday and Christmas music, including songs from OverEasy favorites like James TaylorJack Johnson and The Lumineers.

OverEasy is presented by The Warehouse.
The Warehouse Live Music Listening Room in Carmel,
where the music is what matters. Liveforthemusic.com

