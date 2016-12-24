You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » WTTS OverEasy: December 25, 2016

Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week hear nothing but laid-back holiday and Christmas music, including songs from OverEasy favorites like James Taylor, Jack Johnson and The Lumineers.

OverEasy is presented by The Warehouse.

The Warehouse Live Music Listening Room in Carmel,

where the music is what matters. Liveforthemusic.com

Watch

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

