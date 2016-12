You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » WTTS New Music Monday: December 19, 2016

We play lots of new music throughout the day on WTTS New Music Monday, and at 7 p.m., we play an hour of ONLY new releases. This week…

Hear the new single from Milky Chance “Cocoon.”

“Cocoon.” New music from Ryan Adams’ February 17th release Prisoner.

February 17th release Prisoner. Something else from Nora Jones’ sixth solo record Day Breaks, out now.

New Music Monday is presented by Arni’s Restaurant. Meet you at Arni’s.

Watch

Milky Chance – “Cocoon” (Official Video)



Alex Da Kid – “Not Easy” (Official Video)