WTTS Indy Underground: December 19, 2016

Join Laura Duncan Monday and Saturday Nights at 8 for the best from the independent world of music on WTTS Indy Underground. This week…
- New music from The Flaming Lips‘ 16th studio album Oczy Mlody, out January 13th.
- Something else from Jim James’ Eternally Even release, out now.
- Plus, the latest from Angel Olsen, Hurray For The Riff Raff and The xx.
Indy Underground is powered by Karma Records. Indy’s Place for Vinyl, CD’s and more since 1970.
Watch
The Flaming Lips – “Sunrise (Eyes Of The Young)” (Official Video)
Elbow – “Magnificent (She Says)”