From TTS favorites like Adele, The Head and the Heart and The Lumineers to new artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Record Company and The Struts, 2016 was a memorable year in music. Enjoy the Top 50 WTTS Songs of 2016.

50. Borns – “American Money”



49. Switchfoot – “Float”



48. Hozier – “Better Love”



47. Jr. Jr. – “Gone”



46. Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out”



45. Beck – “Wow”



44. Foals – “Mountain At My Gate”



43. Amos Lee – “Running Out Of Time”



42. Hozier – “Jackie & Wilson”



41. Adele – “Water Under The Bridge”



