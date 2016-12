featured, The WTTS Blog

On New Year’s Eve, join WTTS as we look back at the music of 2016. At 2p.m., Laura Duncan hosts an hour-long tribute to the musicians we lost throughout the year. Then at 3pm, she’ll count down the Top 50 WTTS Songs of 2016. After we play the number one song, keep it on WTTS all night for a fun, commercial-free mix of music – the perfect party soundtrack to ring in 2017.

Happy New Year from 92-3 WTTS!