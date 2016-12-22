You are here: Home » Studio 92 » Jennie DeVoe In Sun King Studio 92

Studio 92, The WTTS Blog

Jennie DeVoe stopped by Sun King Studio 92 Powered By Klipsch Audio on December 13th, 2016. Enjoy the music and conversation below!

“My Last Hometown”



“Mercy Now”



“Winter Wonderland”



“New Day”



“All That Sugar”



“Christmas In London”



“You Belong Me To”



“Dance Me To The End Of Love”



“Up To The Mountain”



Remember, Sun King Studio 92 sessions are for 92-3 VIPs only. If you’re not a VIP, take 20 seconds to sign up for free, then stop by the VIP Room to register to be in the live studio audience at an upcoming performance.

Photos Courtesy Rhythm In Focus Photography.