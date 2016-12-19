Homeward Bound for the Holidays

The WTTS Blog

Studies have shown bringing an animal into your life can significantly improve your health. Improve your life and an animals by adopting this holiday season. 92-3 WTTS, Noah’s Animal Hospitals and the Humane Society For Hamilton County are looking to find 12 cats and dogs forever homes before Christmas. Find information and photos of the animals below and be sure to learn more by reading their stories!

Korbin

Known as a friendly, happy and tolerant dog, Korbin is a six year old Great Dane, Labrador Retriever mix. He has been attending training classes at Paws & Play Dog Resort & Training Facility and is a rock star student! Going on car rides and playing tug of war are two of his favorite activates. Korbin is perfect for an experienced dog owner who understands large, sensitive and intelligent dogs. Learn more about Korbin by reading his story.

Keylah

Keylah is a four year old Terrier, Pit Bull mix with a cocoa and white coat. Playing outdoors in the sunshine is her favorite activity and she has plenty of energy to play all day. She can be shy when meeting new people, but it doesn’t take long to warm up to them. She knows the commands (Sit, shake, down, come, roll over) and enjoys children! Learn more about Keylah by reading her story.

Trip

Trip is a two year old Boxer, Terrier mix who suffers from anxiety. Just as with many people who deal with anxiety, Trip is not a dog who will thrive around strangers or in unfamiliar settings, especially when they encroach upon his space without invitation. Trip will let you know when he’s not comfortable. THE NEED IS URGENT for Trip to find a foster-to-adopt home that is willing to FOLLOW THE PLAN provided by HSHC behavior team and Paws & Play to ensure his success. Learn more about Trip by reading his story.

Ty

Even though he is eight years old and 86 pounds, you’ll always find Ty bouncing around the yard. With a lovely golden blond coat, HSHC believes he is a blend of Retriever and Shepherd. Ty knows the commands (Sit, stay, down, come, shake) and enjoys playing with toys, being outside and running. An experience owner who gives him consistent rules, continued stimulation and training is Ty’s ideal owner. Learn more about Ty by reading his story.

Cain

Cain is a seven year old Terrier, Pit Bull mix who LOVES people! He constantly gives out kisses which has earned him the nickname Luv-Bug. Because of his high I.Q., Cain knows how to sit, come, shake, leave it, stay, down and even fist bump. Until recently, Cain has lived in one house his whole life and is looking for a second owner to share the rest of his life. Learn more about Cain by reading his story.

Garcia

Six year old Garcia is a 62 pound Terrier, American Pit Bull mix. He is extremely playful and can get super excited when playing with tennis balls. Garcia loves people, napping on your chest and going on car rides. An experience dog owner who gives clear and consistent rules to follow, along with proper love and attention is the perfect owner for Garcia! Learn more about Garcia by reading his story.



Gordy

Gordy may look a little rough around the edges, but this eleven-year-old brown Tabby is a true gentleman. He arrived to HSHC last year in bad shape but with love and attention, he is now thankfully healthy. If you are looking for a laid-back cat who wants nothing more than to hang out on the couch and be loved, then Gordy is your guy. Learn more about Gordy by reading his story.

Jazzy

Domestic Medium Hair mix Jazzy is a loving 14 year old who is a wonderful companion for watching TV or enjoying a good book. Unfortunately, she has been fully declawed which will require extra love and care from her new owner. With all the love you’ll receive from Jazzy, it will be well worth the extra attention. Learn more about Jazzy by reading her story.

Reginald

Although he is eleven years old, Reginald has the personality of a kitten half his age. He loves to play with humans and his favorite toy is a scratching post. Reginald would thrive in an indoor home with a loving family. Learn more about Reginald by reading his story.



Aubrey

Aubrey is nine years old and seven pounds Domestic Short Hair mix. She has been fully declawed and suffers from an autoimmune disease that can be treated with daily medication. A nice quite home without any children or pets is the ideal situation for Aubrey. Learn more about Aubrey by reading her story.

Galileo

15 year old Galileo is looking for a forever home to live out his golden years. He needs someone to take extra care of him as he is diabetic and gets insulin shots every day. He may appear laid back, but once you get to know him he is affectionate and playful. Learn more about Galileo by reading his story.

Cadence

Cadence is a lover who is ready to receive affection the minute you open the door. Since she came to HSHC off the streets, they are not sure who old she is but believe she is nine. Cadence is a wonderful brown and white tabby who’s ready to find her forever home!

