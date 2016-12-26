Free Download Of The Week: Nick Waterhouse

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

California based Rhythm and Blues guitarist Nick Waterhouse got his start when his single “Some Place” was given to DJ Jonathan Toubin. Toubin was blown away with Waterhouse’s howling falsetto and played the song all over the United States. People became so enamored with the track, they paid $300 dollars on Ebay to get their hands on a copy. Fastforward to 2016, Waterhouse has released three albums and toured the world. His third album, Never Twice was released this past September. Download “It’s Time” from Never Twice and learn more about Nick Waterhouse at his Official Website, “Like” him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

Download

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo Transit.