Free Download Of The Week: Dawg Yawp

Dawg Yawp is the Cincinnati duo comprise Tyler Randall and Rob Keenan. The lifelong friends attended Berklee School of Music together, but returned to Cincinnati to focus on the project. Their self-titled debut album was released this past October on Old Flame Records. Download “Can’t Think” off the duo’s self-titled debut album and learn more about Dawg Yawp at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

